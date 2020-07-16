Here is what awaits the next WTO leader

At least two of the African candidates for the top job at the World Trade Organization will go for their interviews before delegates at its headquarters in Geneva in Switzerland today. Kenyan government minister Amina Mohamed and former Nigerian finance Ngozi Okonjo Iweala 15 minutes each to put forward their case for the job. Then each will be grilled for 75 minutes by delegates about their vision for the future of world trade. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop took a look at the background. International Relations Analyst, Brook Spector unpacks this further.

