Why office space is making a comeback despite COVID-19

As we continue through lock-down, co-operation and support between commercial landlords and tenants have been key, in order to ensure South Africa’s most successful Central Business District will survive this period. Landlords in Cape Town have moved swiftly to provide relief and advice, to support tenants battling to stay afloat amid stringent lock-down regulations. Rob Kane, Chairperson of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District joins CNBC Africa for more.