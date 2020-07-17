Coronation Merchant Bank on investing in the new normal amid COVID-19

Coronation Merchant Bank says Nigerian investors have had it good investing in T-Bills and getting inflation beating returns for a decade until 2019. The bank’s Head of Research, Guy Czartoryski joins CNBC Africa to discuss how investors can navigate the Nigerian investment waters in the new normal.
Partner Content
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Videos
Historic Nelson Mandela Day livestream show from Robben Island to raise funds for COVID-19 relief
Ashley Raphala, aka ‘Shimza’ will become the first artist to livestream from Robben Island, in a historic event on Mandela Day, which is tomorrow. Shimza, and his foundation SHIMUZIC, along with the Siya Kolisi Foundation, have partnered in a drive to raise funds for those negatively affected by COVID-19, as well as Robben Island itself. Shimza joins CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters to talk about this unique performance.
Videos
Cova Advisory on new carbon tax regulations
According to Cova Advisory, scrutinizing the new carbon tax regulations could save companies millions of rands. Almost all the pieces of the jigsaw are now in place, to enable some companies to make big savings on their Carbon Tax bills. However, detailed scrutiny and careful analysis is needed to apply for allowances. Zelda Burchell, Carbon and Energy Manager at Cova Advisory joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
African artists collaborate to raise COVID-19 awareness on Mandela Day
Tomorrow is Mandela Day and on the occasion ONE Campaign Africa has decided to launch their new song which brings musical artists from across the continent together in an effort to raise awareness about the impact of Covid-19 on the continent. ONE Africa Executive Director, Edwin Ikhuoria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
POLL: S.Africa’s Reserve Bank to cut rates again, by modest 25 bps
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Reserve Bank is expected next week to cut its repo rate for the fifth time this year,...
