COVID-19: Rwanda to reopen places of worship with restrictions

Former Prime Minister Pierre-Damien Habumuremyi appeared in Gasabo Primary Court on charges related to breach of trust and issuing bounced cheques of about $1770, 000 to different people on behalf of his now-defunct Christian University of Rwanda. In other news, Rwanda announced that it has established two new COVID-19 testing laboratories in Kigali and Huye District in the Southern Province in a bid to further decentralize testing of the novel coronavirus and contain it. Ashimwe, Journalist, The NewTimes joins CNBC Africa for more.