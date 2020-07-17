Driving value addition in Africa’s cocoa industry

Ashley Raphala, aka ‘Shimza’ will become the first artist to livestream from Robben Island, in a historic event on Mandela Day, which is tomorrow. Shimza, and his foundation SHIMUZIC, along with the Siya Kolisi Foundation, have partnered in a drive to raise funds for those negatively affected by COVID-19, as well as Robben Island itself. Shimza joins CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters to talk about this unique performance.