NSE listing fees drop to 6 year low as firms exit

During the week that the Kenyan government announced a phased reopening of the country from COVID-19 lockdown to stimulate the economy, the shilling dipped against the dollar while the Nairobi Securities Exchange lost $1.02 billion. Moreover, on Tuesday fuel prices jumped by the biggest margin since the country started controlling fuel prices in 2010. Felix Otieno, Investment Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
Pact to aid poor cocoa farmers in peril as COVID-19 hits demand
LONDON/ABIDJAN (Reuters) - The steepest dive in cocoa demand in a decade has thrown into jeopardy a plan by top producers Ivory...
Coronavirus
Nigerian inflation rises for 10 months in a row in June
LAGOS (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria rose for a 10th straight month in June, lifted by higher food and healthcare costs,...
Videos
What reforms are needed for the WTO?
Yesterday afternoon at least two of the African candidates for the top job at the World Trade Organization went in for their interviews before delegates at its headquarters in Geneva in Switzerland. Kenyan government minister Amina Mohamed and former Nigerian finance Ngozi Okonjo Iweala 15 minutes each to put forward their case for the job. Then each was grilled for 75 minutes by delegates about their vision for the future of world trade. John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
South Africa’s rand flat as COVID-19 infections climb
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand was unchanged early on Friday as investors reassessed the impact of coronavirus, with infections locally and...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -