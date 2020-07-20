A challenging year for Kenyan banks amid the COVID-19 crisis

Last week, NCBA Group shut 14 of its branches in Kenya due to COVID-19, which has reduced business activities on extended state restrictions on mass gathering as it eyes cost savings. Moreover, I&M Holdings PLC has issued a cautionary announcement advising its shareholders of its plans to acquire 90 per cent of the ownership of Uganda’s Orient Bank Limited, which may affect the value of its shares. Economic Analyst, Odhiambo Ramogi joins CNBC Africa for more.