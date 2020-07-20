Nigeria MPC: MPC retains MPR at 12.5 % (full speech)

Countries all over the world are on a mission to lessen the negative effects of COVID-19. This week in Europe, we have the EU Summit working on a recovery package and in South Africa we have the Reserve Bank interest rate meeting where an interest rate cut is expected. The sudden and dramatic impact of COVID-19 has also highlighted how unprepared South Africans are for unforeseen financial shocks. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib joins CNBC Africa for more.