Nigeria MPC: MPC retains MPR at 12.5 % (full speech)

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele unpacks the MPC decision to retain the Monetary Policy Rate at 12.5 per cent and how the Central Bank’s COVID-19 stimulus measures are taking effect….

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

Nigeria’s central bank holds benchmark lending rate at 12.5 pct

Reuters -
LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 12.5%, the central bank governor said on Monday.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 has exposed SA’s low rate of savings

CNBC Africa -
Countries all over the world are on a mission to lessen the negative effects of COVID-19. This week in Europe, we have the EU Summit working on a recovery package and in South Africa we have the Reserve Bank interest rate meeting where an interest rate cut is expected. The sudden and dramatic impact of COVID-19 has also highlighted how unprepared South Africans are for unforeseen financial shocks. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Anchor Group CEO: This is how much corporate South Africa has lost on offshore forays

CNBC Africa -
SA-based companies are having a horrific time in 2020, with the impacts of a struggling economy and COVID-19 taking their toll. However, for many of these businesses it started a long time ago, as corporate SA went on a global diversification spending spree over the past decade. It is estimated that corporate SA has destroyed over R300 billions of value over the past decade through these offshore forays. Anchor Group CEO, Peter Armitage joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
East Africa

“It’s not going to be easy,” Amina Mohamed on fixing world trade at the WTO

CNBC Africa -
“I’m convinced that if I got the job, I would work energetically, but very sensitively and reasonably to make sure that members come together to address issues that are of concern to all members states. The issues that if resolved, will drive the global economy,” said Mohamed.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved