Nigeria’s MPC keeps rates unchanged at 12.5%

Eight MPC members voted to retain the Monetary Policy Rate at 12.5 per cent, as the committee noted that there is a need to allow time for the transmission effect of the last rate cut. Bismarck Rewane; CEO, Financial Derivatives, Chamberlain Peterside CEO of Xcellon Capital Advisors and Gregory Kronsten, Head of Macro & Fixed Income Research at FBNQuest joins CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa to discuss what to expect today….

