Eight MPC members voted to retain the Monetary Policy Rate at 12.5 per cent, as the committee noted that there is a need to allow time for the transmission effect of the last rate cut. Bismarck Rewane; CEO, Financial Derivatives, Chamberlain Peterside CEO of Xcellon Capital Advisors and Gregory Kronsten, Head of Macro & Fixed Income Research at FBNQuest joins CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa to discuss what to expect today….
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Vodacom partners with China’s Alipay to create ‘super app’ in South Africa
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Vodacom Group plans to create a ‘super app’ in partnership with digital payment provider Alipay, part of China’s Alibaba...
Nigeria’s MPC keeps rates unchanged at 12.5%
Nigeria’s central bank holds benchmark lending rate at 12.5 pct
Reuters -
LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 12.5%, the central bank governor said on Monday.
How COVID-19 has exposed SA’s low rate of savings
Countries all over the world are on a mission to lessen the negative effects of COVID-19. This week in Europe, we have the EU Summit working on a recovery package and in South Africa we have the Reserve Bank interest rate meeting where an interest rate cut is expected. The sudden and dramatic impact of COVID-19 has also highlighted how unprepared South Africans are for unforeseen financial shocks. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib joins CNBC Africa for more.
