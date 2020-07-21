Former Prime Minister Tony Blair on Africa’s response to COVID

CNBC Africa talks to former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair on his view on Africa’s response to COVID-19, Brexit and trade as well as the global leadership reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic….
Partner Content
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
Tony Blair: How the misery of COVID-19 could mean more investment into Africa.
“There is vast pool of capital in the west because interest rates are very low and they are looking for an outlet. You look at Japan alone, its pension fund has a trillion dollars in it,” says Blair.
Videos
Kenya railway’s Ksh28 billion city project begins to take shape
In Kenya, the much-awaited $259.7 million Nairobi Railway City has started taking shape after the formation of the Railway City Development Authority. The first phase of the 20-year project that is set to change the face of Nairobi Central Business District will kick-off this year. Moreover, Chinese firm Stecol Corporation has secured a Sh5.6 billion deal to start construction of special lanes for high-capacity buses through the Nairobi city centre and Thika highway next month. Reginald Kadzutu Economic Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
“I would not like to be taking these decisions now” -former British prime minister Tony Blair on COVID-19 and Africa.
“I would not like to be taking these decisions in government right now.”
Political
Blair on Zimbabwe and Mugabe: the former British Prime minister is far from bitter and ready to meet Mnangagwa.
“Regime change, Mr Blair? Who are you? Who are you to talk of regime change in Zimbabwe? One of us, by what connection sir, do you hear me? Ancestral connection? And who were these ancestors, can we know? No, Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans. And only Zimbabweans can determine who shall rule them and who shall not. Whether there is a situation here of political order, of lawlessness, violation of the rule of law, violation of human rights, lack of democracy, our neighbours would know that better than the British government
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -