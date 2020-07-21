Gautrain – Why It Matters: Public transport in the time of COVID-19

Public transport is a significant player in the mobility ecosystem. While Gauteng has become a hotspot for new coronavirus cases, the government faces two challenges – dealing with the health crisis and rebooting the economy. The strategic focus for Gauteng is currently on Smart Mobility as an enabler to connect health care and other workers to their jobs. However, the future is uncertain. And in this uncertainty, CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters asks: What can be done to rebuild the trust between public transport operators and passengers?…

Read more
