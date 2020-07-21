Public transport is a significant player in the mobility ecosystem. While Gauteng has become a hotspot for new coronavirus cases, the government faces two challenges – dealing with the health crisis and rebooting the economy. The strategic focus for Gauteng is currently on Smart Mobility as an enabler to connect health care and other workers to their jobs. However, the future is uncertain. And in this uncertainty, CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters asks: What can be done to rebuild the trust between public transport operators and passengers?…
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Gautrain – Why It Matters: Public transport in the time of COVID-19
When the U.S. sneezes, the world catches a cold. What happens when it has severe COVID-19?
Officials from Mexico to Japan are already on edge. Exports have taken a hit in Germany, and Canada looks south warily knowing that any further hit to U.S. growth will undoubtedly spill over.
Vowing reform, Kenyan emerges as one of early WTO front runners
Amina Mohamed told Reuters a closed-door vetting session last week went “really well” as she outlined her platform to steer the body out of crises from global trade tensions and rising protectionism to a COVID-induced dive in business.
African born Elon Musk’s Tesla share rally propels early fan investors to riches
Retail investors around the world, staunch believers in the company's mission to lead the auto industry into a battery-powered future, have invested their personal money, and at times their parents' retirement funds, in Tesla and reaped handsome rewards
