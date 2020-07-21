How Africa can take the platform economy forward

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

According to a recent report, many African organisations are well placed to drive the next wave of innovation in the global platform economy. Despite several unique challenges across the continent, the platform economy is gaining traction in Africa. Jonathan Lamb, Executive in Platform Business Lead at the Standard Bank Group joins CNBC Africa for more.

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

African raised Elon Musk qualifies for $2.1 billion payday

Reuters -
ach tranche gives Musk the option to buy 1.69 million Tesla shares at $350.02 each, less than a quarter of their current price. At Tesla’s current stock price of $1,594, Musk would theoretically be able to sell the shares related to the tranche that vested in May and the current tranche for a combined profit of $4.2 billion, or almost $2.1 billion per tranche.
Read more
Financial

Profit or not? Analysts divided ahead of African born Elon Musk’s Tesla second-quarter results

Reuters -
Some analysts have said that failing to reach that goal could send Tesla shares plummeting after they surged more than 275% so far this year.
Read more
Coronavirus

Zimbabwe tightens COVID rules ahead of anti-government protests

Reuters -
Under the new measures, from Wednesday, those without jobs will be required to stay at home, except to seek food, water and medical help. Business hours will be limited to 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., apart from those performing essential services.
Read more
Economy

Talks on the Nile in attempt to solve Renaissance Dam deadlock

Reuters -
Sudan and Egypt both fear the $4 billion hydroelectric dam could lead to water shortages in their own countries.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved