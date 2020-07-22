Another rate cut on the cards tomorrow, says Absa’s Peter Worthington

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Ahead of the conclusion of this week’s Monetary Policy Meeting, Absa has predicted that the South African Reserve Bank will cut the repo rate by 50 basis points. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack these predictions is Peter Worthington, a Senior Economist at Absa Group.

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

South African restaurants plead for end to ‘job-killing’ restrictions

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Thousands of South African restaurant and bar owners placed tables and chairs on the streets outside their premises on...
Read more
Videos

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine show early promise

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring misery to health systems around the world; shuddering the global economy. In the last few months, countries are in a race to find a vaccine for this invisible enemy. Joining CNBC Africa for more on the initiatives being taken to develop a vaccine is Rhulani Nhlaniki, Country Manager at Pfizer Laboratories.
Read more
Videos

Another rate cut on the cards tomorrow, says Absa’s Peter Worthington

CNBC Africa -
Ahead of the conclusion of this week’s Monetary Policy Meeting, Absa has predicted that the South African Reserve Bank will cut the repo rate by 50 basis points. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack these predictions is Peter Worthington, a Senior Economist at Absa Group.
Read more
Videos

JSE lists first China focused ETF

CNBC Africa -
The JSE today listed its first China-focused Exchange Traded Fund, the Satrix MSCI China ETF. This ETF will track the MSCI China Index, which will provide investors access to the broader Chinese equity market. Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved