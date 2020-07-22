Apakan Securities’ H2 economic outlook for Côte d’Ivoire

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Cote d’ Ivoire has issued domestic bond valued at about $254 million to investors in the CFA franc region. In recent weeks, the cocoa producing country has witnessed the resignation of its Vice president, and the death Prime minister. Arnold Dublin-Green, Head of Global Markets at Apakan Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

JSE lists first China focused ETF

CNBC Africa -
The JSE today listed its first China-focused Exchange Traded Fund, the Satrix MSCI China ETF. This ETF will track the MSCI China Index, which will provide investors access to the broader Chinese equity market. Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Economy

How Tesla and Elon Musk defined a new era for the global auto industry

Reuters -
That investment gave Mercedes engineers an inside view of how Musk was willing to launch technology that wasn’t perfect, and then repeatedly upgrade it, using smartphone style over-the-air updates, paying little regard to early profitability.
Read more
Videos

GeoPoll on the financial impact of COVID-19 on Sub-Saharan Africa

CNBC Africa -
According to GeoPoll latest survey, it is estimated that almost half of the world's population is at risk of job loss due to COVID-19. Kenya has already experienced over 1.2 million lost jobs. Joining CNBC for more on the financial impact of the virus in Sub-Saharan Africa is Joy Masimane, Client Service Lead East Africa at GeoPoll.
Read more
Videos

Here’s what’s behind Tanzania’s positive growth outlook amidst COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Earlier this month Tanzania attained lower-middle income status from low income, five years early. Since then, the African Development Bank Group has predicted the country will be registering the highest economic growth in the region for 2020, while some countries are projected to decline into recession due to the crisis. CNBC Africa spoke to Ivan Tarimo, Partner at Bankable Tanzania on the main attributions to Tanzania’s promising outlook.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved