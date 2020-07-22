According to the World Bank, Kenya faces an infrastructure financing gap of approximately $2.1 billion annually. Public-Private Partnerships are considered crucial in closing in this gap and the government plans to raise $2 billion in the financial year 2020/2021 through PPPs to fund key infrastructure projects. Isaac Otolo, Director Advisory Transactions at PwC spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How public-private partnerships can help bridge Kenya’s infrastructure gap
| Updated:
Partner Content
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Trending Now
Videos
Lagos outlines tax incentives to cushion businesses, tax payers from COVID-19 shocks
The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service says it will allow on a case by case basis the payment of outstanding liabilities in instalments to ease cash flow challenges that might affect taxpayers. This is one of the incentives and reliefs for taxpayers and businesses to better cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Ayodele Subair, Executive Chairman of the LIRS joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
SAA business rescue plan: What funding options are available?
In a case filed by South Africa’s opposition party, Finance minister Tito Mboweni has denied that government will use state funds to rescue South African Airways. Furthermore, the preconditions needed for the rescue plan to be implemented needs to be approved by all parties by midnight today and if there is no acceptance a further amendment of the plan will take place on Friday. George Nell, Senior Business Rescue Practitioner at Corporate Business Rescue joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Economists divided over SARB’s rate decision
Economists are divided in their expectations of tomorrow’s MPC decision, with some suggesting a rate hold as it’s close to the bottom of the cycle, and others expecting a 25 basis point cut which would make it the lowest interest rate point in decades. Sanisha Packirisamy, Economist at Momentum Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
End of an era: firebrand Andrew Mlangeni the last of Nelson Mandela’s band of brothers dies aged 95.
The last survivor of the courageous band of young men who faced unflinchingly the death penalty with Nelson Mandela has died aged 95. The quiet and steely revolutionary Andrew Mlangeni was the last of the survivor of the Rivonia trial, ending in 1964, that saw Mandela and his comrades sentenced to life imprisonment for their part in the underground movement that ran a sabotage campaign as part of the armed struggle against apartheid. Denis Goldberg, the other survivor, died in Cape Town in April. Mlangeni served 27 years in prison, his release came only in 1989, on charges that he had nothing to do with. In later years he used to smile that he had served a life sentence for principle and nothing else. Like all the Rivonia trilaists he pleaded guilty to all the charges, in the hope of putting the government in the dock; it turned out to be so with the international press writing them up not as criminals, but as the Benjamin Franklins of Africa. “All the things that were done by Modise (Joe Modise the late former defence minister) were put on me by the state witness. Everything; I didn’t do anything, I was out of the country. Even when they were concerning bombs etc. That was in 1961 and I was not here!” he told me in 2010 at his home in Dube, Soweto. Mlangeni was under military training in China in 1961 where, along with Modise, he was to become one of the founder members of Umkhonto We Sizwe the military wing of the African National Congress. He even knew little of the underground’s sketchy plan –Operation Mayibuye- for the armed overthrow of South Africa. This half-baked plan imagined small armed groups of men landing on the beaches of South Africa and taking on one of Africa’s toughest defence forces. This was one of the main planks of the prosecution case at the Rivonia trial. “We were fresh from China and eager to fight, so things such as documents we said let them go to the intellectuals,” said Mlangeni Mlangeni , who grew up in Soweto just outside Johannesburg, was born to question the system that condemned thinking men, like he, into a life of poorly paid servitude. He became an activist at an early age, politicized by the injustices he saw in his first job in a factory. Later,he was to organize bus drivers in Johannesburg in going on strike. On his emergence from prison, Mlangeni returned to the small house in Dube that he was arrested in during the winter of 1963. He became an ANC MP and in his mid 80s was very active and opened a constituency office in Dube to help serve the people.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -