How Kenya’s horticulture sector plans to recover from COVID-19 shocks

In a case filed by South Africa’s opposition party, Finance minister Tito Mboweni has denied that government will use state funds to rescue South African Airways. Furthermore, the preconditions needed for the rescue plan to be implemented needs to be approved by all parties by midnight today and if there is no acceptance a further amendment of the plan will take place on Friday. George Nell, Senior Business Rescue Practitioner at Corporate Business Rescue joins CNBC Africa for more.