Assessing Ghana’s economy ahead of mid-year budget review

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will today present the country’s mid-year budget review to the parliament, ahead of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting slated for Friday the 24th of this month. Samuel Kofi Ampah, Head of Research at Groupe Ndoum joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect and also assess Ghana’s economy.
South Africa cuts rates further as COVID-19 strangles economy
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by a further 25 basis points on Thursday, to a...
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Reductions in office spending could likely be followed by layoffs and investments in technology that should help improve productivity, said Bill McMahon, chief investment officer of active equity strategies at Charles Schwab.
Wall Street retweets: Twitter shares rise on record yearly growth in daily users
Total revenue came in at $683 million, down 19% year-over-year, helped by steadier sales growth from the licensing of users’ posts to researchers and marketers.
Sasol expects delay in last unit in U.S. project to come onstream
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sasol said on Thursday a unit damaged by fire at its Lake Charles Chemical Project (LCCP) should...
