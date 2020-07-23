GPBudget: Gauteng increases budget by R4bn in response to COVID-19

The Gauteng Provincial Government’s Special Adjustment Budget was tabled today, as the economy continues to be ravaged by Covid-19. The Provincial government added R4 billion to the budget to strengthen frontline services in the fight against Covid-19 and to boost the economy. How will this fund be allocated? The person who can answer that is MEC of Finance and e-Government for Gauteng, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.