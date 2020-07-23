Last Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni dies aged 95

It’s the end of era today as the last survivor of the band of brother s who faced the death penalty with Nelson Mandela in 1964 has died. Andrew Mlangeni who was one of the first members of Umkhonto we Sizwe and was military trained in China in 1961 died in Johannesburg aged 95. Mlangeni served 27 years in prison on sabotage charges that he was never questioned about before his release in 1989. CNBC Africa was there with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the night in 2018, when Mlangeni celebrated his 93rd birthday in a Johannesburg restaurant. His daughter, Sylvia Mlangeni joins CNBC Africa for more….