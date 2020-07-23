Liberia’s Jewel Howard-Taylor outlines plans to mitigate the impact of COVID-19

The International Monetary Fund says the COVID-19 pandemic opens a balance of payment need of $150 million in Liberia which is about 5.1 per cent of the West African country’s GDP. The number of COVID-19 cases in Liberia has reached over a thousand according to data from the Africa CDC but almost half of the confirmed cases have recovered. Liberia’s Vice President, Jewel Howard-Taylor joins CNBC Africa to discuss the country’s COVID-19 response strategy and what to expect from the economy for the rest of the year.