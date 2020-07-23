PwC expects a hold on MPC rates today, here’s why

Economists are divided in their expectations of the MPC rate decision taking place today. Some are suggesting a rate hold as it’s close to the bottom of the cycle, and others expecting a 25 basis point cut which would make it the lowest interest rate point in decades. PwC expects no change in the rates this afternoon and joining CNBC Africa for more is Christie Viljoen, Economist at PwC.

