PwC expects a hold on MPC rates today, here’s why

Economists are divided in their expectations of the MPC rate decision taking place today. Some are suggesting a rate hold as it’s close to the bottom of the cycle, and others expecting a 25 basis point cut which would make it the lowest interest rate point in decades. PwC expects no change in the rates this afternoon and joining CNBC Africa for more is Christie Viljoen, Economist at PwC.
Partner Content
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
Petra Diamonds full-year revenues drop 36%, COVID-19 weighs
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds shares fell on Thursday after it reported selling 23% fewer diamond carats for 36% less revenue in...
Videos
SSA sees sharp decline in M&A activity due to COVID-19
According to the Refinitiv Investment Banking analysis report, mergers and acquisitions in Sub-Saharan Africa totalled $10.3 billion in the first half of 2020; this was 44 per cent less than the recorded value in the same period last year and is a two year low for mergers and acquisitions in Africa. Lucille Jones, Lead Analyst of Deal Intelligence Team at Refinitiv joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
PwC expects a hold on MPC rates today, here’s why
Economists are divided in their expectations of the MPC rate decision taking place today. Some are suggesting a rate hold as it’s close to the bottom of the cycle, and others expecting a 25 basis point cut which would make it the lowest interest rate point in decades. PwC expects no change in the rates this afternoon and joining CNBC Africa for more is Christie Viljoen, Economist at PwC.
Videos
How this Rwandan company is bringing healthy returns from cassava farming
CNBC Africa spoke with Christian Mbabazi, the Managing Director of Kinazi Cassava Plant Ltd about the company’s earnings in the first quarter of 2020, which saw the net profit of the plant increase by 150 per cent and revenue growth reached 61 per cent. Here's the conversation on that as well as an overview of investments in the sector.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -