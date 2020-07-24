Airtel Africa, UNICEF partner to provide youth with remote learning facilities

Telecoms group Airtel Africa, a business that primarily has operations in East, West and central Africa, has reported a revenue increase and customer base increase for its first quarter results. The telecoms giant has also partnered with UNICEF to provide youth with remote learning facilities and has seen an increase in activity in May and June as the ease of lockdowns are implemented globally. Airtel Africa CEO, Raghunath Mandava joins CNBC Africa for more.

