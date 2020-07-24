#GPBudget: MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko delivers the Gauteng Provincial Special Adjustment Budget

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Tune into CNBC Africa for the Gauteng Provincial Special Adjustment Budget. Find out how the provincial government will fund its responsive plan for the on-going Covid-19 pandemic and what key interventions will be implemented to transform and stimulate the economy beyond the pandemic….

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

#GPBudget: MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko delivers the Gauteng Provincial Special Adjustment Budget

CNBC Africa -
Tune into CNBC Africa for the Gauteng Provincial Special Adjustment Budget. Find out how the provincial government will fund its responsive plan for the on-going Covid-19 pandemic and what key interventions will be implemented to transform and stimulate the economy beyond the pandemic....
Read more
Coronavirus

AmEx profit tumbles 85% as pandemic-related defaults loom

Reuters -
AmEx said its consolidated loss provisions stood at $1.6 billion, up from $861 million a year ago, with the increase driven primarily by new reserves created to account for the effects of the pandemic.
Read more
Videos

The Future of Education in Africa post-COVID -19

CNBC Africa -
The global pandemic disrupted many industries and the way it operates and as a result the educational landscape changed dramatically. Tune in for this CNBC Africa special where a panel of experts will focus on education and skills development against the reality of a global pandemic and re-imagine the future of education. That's the Future of Education in Africa Post COVID -19 special....
Read more
Coronavirus

England’s shoppers ordered to wear face coverings

Reuters -
Asked how the rules should work, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We should rely on the massive common sense of the British people... The people understand the value of face masks in confined spaces.”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved