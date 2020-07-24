How the COVID-19 is impacting foreign direct investment into East Africa

A one-day summit by West African leaders from Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and the Niger Republic ended in a stalemate after the leaders met with Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Muslim Cleric Mahmoud Dicko and other opposition leaders to negotiate an end to the political crisis in the country. Protesters took to the street on the 5th of June demanding a better economy, an end to corruption, a stronger fight against jihadist groups and irregularities in the local election results. Dennis Amachree, CEO of Zoomlens Security Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.