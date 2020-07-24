Kenya looks to lease sugar factories to help rehabilitate the industry

The Government sets in to rehabilitate sugar factories; demand for cut flowers has rebounded and the Central Bank moves to regulate non-bank loans; these are the stories making headlines in Kenya this week and CNBC Africa spoke to Journalist, Joseph Bonyo for more.
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Sale of 20% stake in MTN Uganda to be restricted to East Africans – regulator
Reuters -
KAMPALA (Reuters) - The sale of a 20% equity stake in MTN Uganda, the East African nation’s biggest telecoms operator, will be...
Assessing the global implications of rising U.S-China tensions
Deteriorating relations between the U.S and China despite the Covid-19 pandemic has led to tit-for-tat consulate closures as China orders the shutdown of the U.S consulate in Chengdu.
Mali political crisis: No deal reached after five ECOWAS leaders intervene
A one-day summit by West African leaders from Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and the Niger Republic ended in a stalemate after the leaders met with Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Muslim Cleric Mahmoud Dicko and other opposition leaders to negotiate an end to the political crisis in the country. Protesters took to the street on the 5th of June demanding a better economy, an end to corruption, a stronger fight against jihadist groups and irregularities in the local election results. Dennis Amachree, CEO of Zoomlens Security Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Old Mutual named top empowered business of the year
Insurance giant Old Mutual has won the Top Empowered Business of the Year award at the Top Empowerment virtual awards last night, joining CNBC Africa for more is Iain Williamson, CEO of Old Mutual.
