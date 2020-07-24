The global pandemic disrupted many industries and the way it operates and as a result the educational landscape changed dramatically. Tune in for this CNBC Africa special where a panel of experts will focus on education and skills development against the reality of a global pandemic and re-imagine the future of education. That’s the Future of Education in Africa Post COVID -19 special….
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
#GPBudget: MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko delivers the Gauteng Provincial Special Adjustment Budget
Tune into CNBC Africa for the Gauteng Provincial Special Adjustment Budget. Find out how the provincial government will fund its responsive plan for the on-going Covid-19 pandemic and what key interventions will be implemented to transform and stimulate the economy beyond the pandemic....
AmEx profit tumbles 85% as pandemic-related defaults loom
Reuters -
AmEx said its consolidated loss provisions stood at $1.6 billion, up from $861 million a year ago, with the increase driven primarily by new reserves created to account for the effects of the pandemic.
The Future of Education in Africa post-COVID -19
England’s shoppers ordered to wear face coverings
Reuters -
Asked how the rules should work, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We should rely on the massive common sense of the British people... The people understand the value of face masks in confined spaces.”
