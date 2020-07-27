Brent still on track for 4th straight monthly gain in July

Fears of rapidly emerging new COVID-19 cases as well as a brewing tension between the United States and China has caused cautious sentiments in the global all market. Despite this, Brent is still on track for its fourth consecutive monthly gain this July. Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner at Blufx Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more….


