Brent still on track for 4th straight monthly gain in July

Fears of rapidly emerging new COVID-19 cases as well as a brewing tension between the United States and China has caused cautious sentiments in the global all market. Despite this, Brent is still on track for its fourth consecutive monthly gain this July. Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner at Blufx Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more….
Partner Content
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
African trade deal could lift millions out of poverty, World Bank says
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A pandemic-delayed African free trade deal, if fully implemented, could boost incomes across the continent, pull millions out of...
Coronavirus
OPINION: COVID-19 – will Africa catch up, stand still or fall further behind?
India offers an example of how to catch up. There, two key developments in the sixties and seventies sharply altered the country’s trajectory.
Coronavirus
Ghana central bank keeps benchmark policy rate steady at 14.5%
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s central bank on Monday maintained its policy rate at 14.5%, citing a need for macro-economic stability despite the...
Videos
BAP EP8: How to shift African economies from reliance on bailouts towards real growth
The topic for discussion in today’s episode is African Institutions and the Growth of African Economies – Moving away from reliance on bailouts and moving towards real growth. What needs to happen? Chris Bishop speaks to Economist, Duma Gqubule for more....
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -