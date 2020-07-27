The Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan is a 2.3 trillion naira stimulus plan that the government of Nigeria wants to use to reduce the effects of an expected deep recession caused by the COVID-19. The first phase of the response plan focuses on agriculture for food and jobs. Kyari Bukar, former Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
This fund aims to help Rwanda's creative industry recover from COVID-19
In Rwanda, a total of 30 impact oriented and sustainable projects from stakeholders in the Cultural and Creative Industry are set to benefit from a RWF300 million ($315,900) recovery fund launched by the government and various partners. Joining CNBC for more is Rosemary Mbabazi, Minister Youth & Culture Rwanda and Geraldine Umutesi, Deputy Director General, Imbuto Foundation.
COVID-19: What to expect from Nigeria's economic stimulus plan
