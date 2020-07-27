How Africa’s hospitality sector can bounce back from COVID-19

Africa’s hospitality sector still boasts great investment opportunities and long term value despite the COVID-19 crisis impacting economies and markets. This is according to Tim Cordon, Senior Vice President of the Middle East & Africa at the Radisson Hotel Group; he joins CNBC Africa for more.
