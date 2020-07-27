How to boost trade in the COMESA region

Despite preferences offered under the Free trade area that is the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), intra-Comesa trade is at a meagre 8 per cent of total trade. The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the situation, with border closures causing disruptions to regional supply chains and thus slowing down trade. What can be done to improve intra-Comesa trade and attract more investments into the region? Chris Onyango, Director of Trade and Customs at COMESA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
African trade deal could lift millions out of poverty, World Bank says
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A pandemic-delayed African free trade deal, if fully implemented, could boost incomes across the continent, pull millions out of...
Coronavirus
OPINION: COVID-19 – will Africa catch up, stand still or fall further behind?
India offers an example of how to catch up. There, two key developments in the sixties and seventies sharply altered the country’s trajectory.
Coronavirus
Ghana central bank keeps benchmark policy rate steady at 14.5%
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s central bank on Monday maintained its policy rate at 14.5%, citing a need for macro-economic stability despite the...
Videos
COVID-19: What the reopening of airports means for Rwanda’s economy
Kigali International Airport is set to reopen on August 1st after months of closure to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Today’s episode of Doing Business in Rwanda looks at the new features set up at the airport to ensure its safety as well as the economic significance of its reopening....
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -