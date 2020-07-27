VodacomDurbanJuly: The impact of Durban’s Virtual July Experience

Tourism is the lifeblood of the City of eThekwini and has recently launched the Durban’s Virtual July Experience to keep this popular event alive by inviting guest to experience it virtually. This campaign is aimed at promoting the City of Durban as destination of choice which. CNBC Africa spoke to Mfana Qwabe, eThekwini Economic Development and Planning Committee Decisions Chief Whip and Percy Mthembu, Deputy Chairperson of Umlazi Community Tourism Organisation about the experiences thus far and the impact on the township economy….