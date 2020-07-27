Why the Hilton remains optimistic about African tourism despite COVID-19

Ghana Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says its GDP growth forecast for the year has been revised to 0.9 per cent from the 6.8 per cent earlier projected. While presenting the Mid-year budget review to the parliament, Ofori Atta also sought the approval of a supplementary worth 11.9 billion cedis. Joining CNBC Africa to highlight the takeaways from the mid-year budget review is John Gatsi, Dean of the School of Business at the University of Cape Coast.