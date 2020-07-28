COVID-19: How the pandemic has affected Nigeria’s investment climate

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to exert immense pressure on the global investment climate this year. Global FDI flows are expected to drop well below volumes seen during the global financial crisis from a 2019 high of 1.5 trillion dollars according to UNCTAD. For Nigeria, however, recent reports from the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission show a total of about $5.06 billion investment announcements being made in the first half of the year, Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary & CEO of NIPC joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to paint the full investment picture….
Partner Content
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
Nigeria in $1.5 bln oil prepay deal with traders Vitol, Matrix
Reuters -
LAGOS/LONDON (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC has signed a $1.5 billion prepayment deal led by Standard Chartered and backed by...
Videos
Independent panel clears AfDB’s Adesina of all allegations
A three-member independent review panel led by former Irish President Mary Robinson says they are satisfied with the submissions of the internal probe carried out by the ethics committee of the African Development Bank, thus clearing the president of the bank, Akinwumi Adesina of all 16 allegations levelled against him by unidentified whistle-blowers in January this year, accusing him of unethical conduct and questionable appointments. Financial Derivatives CEO, Bismarck Rewane joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Nigerian cement makers release half-year earnings
Half-year earnings have begun trickling into Nigeria’s stock market with the recent being results from cement makers. Tajudeen Ibrahim, VP and Head of Research at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa to breakdown some of these earnings....
Videos
World Bank: AfCFTA to boost Africa’s income by $450bn by 2035
The World Bank says the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted trade and triggered up to $79 billion in output losses in Africa alone this year. But the bank stressed that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement has the potential to boost Africa’s income by $450 billion by 2035. Winston Osuchukwu, co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -