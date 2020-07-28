COVID-19: How the pandemic has affected Nigeria’s investment climate

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to exert immense pressure on the global investment climate this year. Global FDI flows are expected to drop well below volumes seen during the global financial crisis from a 2019 high of 1.5 trillion dollars according to UNCTAD. For Nigeria, however, recent reports from the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission show a total of about $5.06 billion investment announcements being made in the first half of the year, Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary & CEO of NIPC joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to paint the full investment picture….