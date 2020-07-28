COVID-19: SA sees decline in formal sector jobs in first quarter of 2020

In its latest Quarterly Employment Statistics update, Stats SA has announced that formal non-farm employment decreased by 3000 in the first quarter of 2020. It is expected that the second quarter will see a plunge in employment on the pandemic’s economic fallout. Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Trending Now
Economy
Global airlines less hopeful on COVID-19 recovery
Reuters -
Business travel may also face a sustained slump, threatening the profitability of long-haul airlines and routes as corporate clients rein in spending and make greater use of video-conferences that have become the norm during lockdowns.
Insights
Why African finance ministers go farming.
His predecessor, Nhlanlha Nene, who stepped down from office at the end of 2018, owns a 22- hectare farm in KwaZulu Natal. lt runs in his blood, Nene tells CNBC Africa in an exclusive interview, dressed more for the field than finance . Behind Nene, is a painting that proves his passion; a picture of Ringo, one of his prized bulls - a gift from a neighbour.
Coronavirus
Nigeria in $1.5 bln oil prepay deal with traders Vitol, Matrix
Reuters -
LAGOS/LONDON (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC has signed a $1.5 billion prepayment deal led by Standard Chartered and backed by...
Videos
Themba Mkhwanazi on how COVID-19 has impacted Kumba’s H1 earnings
Kumba Iron Ore has released its interim results, reporting a 17 per cent drop in interim earnings due to the impact of COVID-19 on output and sales.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -