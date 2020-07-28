Respected former South African Minister Nhlanhla Nene has swapped finance for farming. CNBC Africa catches up with him on his farm in KwaZulu Natal to talk about how South Africa can finance the future in the world of COVID-19….
Partner Content
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Trending Now
News
Adesina cleared to stand for a second term at the AfDB as probe exonerates him
When Adesina was elected, in 2015, he was seen as a breath of fresh air in development finance in the continent. He had studied in the United States, the same university that produced astronaut Neil Armstrong, and slogged his way up through development work in Africa and a stint as the agriculture minister of Nigeria – the country of his birth. He promised action and spoke passionately about Africa
Coronavirus
“It must be like trying to fix a plane when you are flying it” why former finance minister Nene doesn’t envy those in power...
Former South African finance minister Nhlanhla Nene says government needs more teeth to sort out misconduct and corruption in its ranks.
Videos
Former finmin Nene on how SA can finance the future in the world of COVID-19
Respected former South African Minister Nhlanhla Nene has swapped finance for farming. CNBC Africa catches up with him on his farm in KwaZulu Natal to talk about how South Africa can finance the future in the world of COVID-19....
Economy
End game for oil? OPEC prepares for an age of dwindling demand
Reuters -
Reuters interviewed seven current and former officials or other sources involved in OPEC, most of whom asked not to be named. They said this year’s crisis that sent oil below $16 a barrel LCOc1 had prompted OPEC and its 13 members to question long-held views on the demand growth outlook.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -