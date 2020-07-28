GUTA calls for closure of illegal retail businesses

Some members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) clashed with Nigerian traders at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle last week. The clash comes just days after the union announced the suspension of its planned nationwide demonstration. The demonstration was to call the attention of the government to the alleged illegal trading of foreigners in retail businesses that are reserved for Ghanaians by law or foreigners with proper documentation. Joseph Paddy, Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Union of Traders Association joins CNBC Africa for more.