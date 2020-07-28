MTN Uganda selling 20% shares to EAC investors

Since the government came up with the directive forcing all its telecom operators to list a fifth of their shares on the Uganda Securities Exchange to allow locals to benefit from the sector’s profits, the country has now opened a window for East Africans to buy shares in MTN Uganda when the telecom operator sells it 20 per cent equity stake on the local bourse. Moreover, the bourse targets to double the number of investors opening Securities Central Depository Accounts. Analyst Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.