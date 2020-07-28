Rwanda: Tourism entrepreneurs to benefit from COVID-19 resilience program

A new COVID-19 resilience program has arrived and this time in the form of a partnership between Entrepreneurial Solutions Partners, MasterCard Foundation and Equity Bank Rwanda. The ‘Komeza’ program will support 120 SMEs in the tourism sector with not only technical assistance, but financing as well, for up to $50,000 each. CNBC Africa spoke to Charity Kabango, Director and co-Founder of ESP for more.