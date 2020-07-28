SA repo rate at 3.5%: What does this mean for the property sector?

The South African property sector is seeing the repo rate cut last week as the tool that is needed to set the industry on the road to recovery. According to industry experts there has been an uptick in first time home owners and new investors and joining CNBC Africa for more is Carl Coetzee, CEO of Betterbond and Andrew Golding, CEO of Pam Golding Property Group.
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Why African finance ministers go farming.
His predecessor, Nhlanlha Nene, who stepped down from office at the end of 2018, owns a 22- hectare farm in KwaZulu Natal. lt runs in his blood, Nene tells CNBC Africa in an exclusive interview, dressed more for the field than finance . Behind Nene, is a painting that proves his passion; a picture of Ringo, one of his prized bulls - a gift from a neighbour.
Nigeria in $1.5 bln oil prepay deal with traders Vitol, Matrix
Reuters -
LAGOS/LONDON (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC has signed a $1.5 billion prepayment deal led by Standard Chartered and backed by...
Independent panel clears AfDB’s Adesina of all allegations
A three-member independent review panel led by former Irish President Mary Robinson says they are satisfied with the submissions of the internal probe carried out by the ethics committee of the African Development Bank, thus clearing the president of the bank, Akinwumi Adesina of all 16 allegations levelled against him by unidentified whistle-blowers in January this year, accusing him of unethical conduct and questionable appointments. Financial Derivatives CEO, Bismarck Rewane joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigerian cement makers release half-year earnings
Half-year earnings have begun trickling into Nigeria’s stock market with the recent being results from cement makers. Tajudeen Ibrahim, VP and Head of Research at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa to breakdown some of these earnings....
