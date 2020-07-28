Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok unveils political and economic reforms

A three-member independent review panel led by former Irish President Mary Robinson says they are satisfied with the submissions of the internal probe carried out by the ethics committee of the African Development Bank, thus clearing the president of the bank, Akinwumi Adesina of all 16 allegations levelled against him by unidentified whistle-blowers in January this year, accusing him of unethical conduct and questionable appointments. Financial Derivatives CEO, Bismarck Rewane joins CNBC Africa for more.