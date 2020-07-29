JSE slaps EOH with R7.5mn fine

The JSE has hit EOH with a R7.5 million fine, for releasing results which had errors in them. According to the JSE, results statements from the technology group for 2017 and 2018 had understated losses. R2.5 million of the fine has been conditionally suspended for five years, partly due to EOH’s full co-operation during the investigation. Megan Pydigadu, Group CFO of EOH joins CNBC Africa for more.