SA sees sharp decline in June take-home pay as COVID-19 fallout deepens

According to the BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index, The total value of take-home salaries paid in June declined by 25.6 per cent while pensions pay dropped by 4.6 per cent; these figures combined was the biggest drop on record at 23.5 per cent. Mike Schüssler, Chief Economist at Economists.co.za joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Trending Now
News
The last survivor of a defiant dance with death and Nelson Mandela is laid to rest.
Ironically Mlangeni spent a lifetime in prison for doing nothing wrong. The authorities transferred the sabotage of the late defence minister Joe Modise to Mlangeni's charge sheet and never even bothered to question him about it in court.
Videos
Nigeria enters $1.5bn oil prepay deal
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has signed a $1.5 billion prepayment deal backed by Vitol Group, Matrix Energy, and the African Export-Import Bank. The deal is also by Standard Chartered. Oyeyemi Oke, Oil and Gas Lawyer and Partner at A02 law joins CNBC Africa to discuss the significance of this deal.
Videos
Transcorp’s Ezeafulukwe on what Nigeria’s gas transportation network code means for the power sector
Nigeria's power sector faces many challenges from capacity complications to liquidity issues which have led to renewed calls by the Senate for a review of the power sector privatisation process. But how will the Gas Transportation Network Code which expected to come on board in August impact Nigeria's power sector's delivery going forward? Christopher Ezeafulukwe, MD & CEO of Transcorp Power joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
SA sees sharp decline in June take-home pay as COVID-19 fallout deepens
According to the BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index, The total value of take-home salaries paid in June declined by 25.6 per cent while pensions pay dropped by 4.6 per cent; these figures combined was the biggest drop on record at 23.5 per cent. Mike Schüssler, Chief Economist at Economists.co.za joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -