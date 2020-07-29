Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni nominated to run for 6th term

High-end home decor and fashion company, Gahaya Links works with mostly women artisans to provide quality handicraft goods to the local and international markets. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdowns back in March, the company has pivoted, becoming one of the first companies to be approved by the government to provide PPEs. Now, they’ve partnered with the Mastercard Foundation to provide 40,000 vulnerable artisans and their families with free face masks to help them be safe and continue working throughout this time.