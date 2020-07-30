Africa hunger levels rising fastest in the world – UN

A new United Nations study has revealed that almost 690 million people went hungry in 2019 up by 10 million from 2018, calling into question the goal to achieve zero hunger by 2030. The study has also predicted that Africa will be home to more than half of the world’s chronically hungry by that year. Food Systems Expert, Dr. Kirimi Sindi spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
