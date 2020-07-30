As the effects of COVID-19 are felt around the world, real estate companies are being impacted in different ways, largely dependent on region and asset class.
Partner Content
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Trending Now
Mining
Anglogold Ashanti CEO to step down on Sept. 1
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti’s chief executive Kelvin Dushnisky will step down on Sept. 1, the company said on Thursday,...
Steinhoff
Steinhoff’s first-half loss more than doubles to $1.7 bln
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings, battling to recover from a massive accounting fraud, saw its first-half loss more...
Videos
Nedbank on Africa’s real estate outlook post-COVID-19
Videos
RwandAir CEO on what the resumption of commercial flights means
National carrier RwandAir will be resuming commercial passenger flights on the first of August as the Kigali International Airport opens its doors to travellers once again.
