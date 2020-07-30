Network International to acquire online commerce platform DPO for $288mn

Yesterday it was announced that online commerce platform, DPO Group has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Network International. The deal, in which the latter is set to acquire 100 per cent of DPO for approximately $288 million, will see the company supporting Network International’s growth in the African market. CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of DPO Group, Eran Feinstein for more.


