Rwanda deepens anti-corruption efforts, amends anti-money laundering law

Rwanda recently amended anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing law and regulations, a move that aims to improve the investment climate. This comes on top of another change that will see the prosecution freeze bank accounts and properties of those suspected to be involved into corruption as soon as an investigation begins. Researcher and Political Analyst, Gatete Nyiringabo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Trending Now
East Africa
Kenya’s underlying economic numbers point to strong growth -central banker
Reuters -
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank governor Patrick Njoroge on Thursday said that underlying economic numbers pointed to strong growth this year.
Videos
ArcelorMittal SA reports half-year loss as steel demand falls
Steel producer ArcelorMittal South Africa has reported an interim headline loss of R2.6 million due to the decrease in demand for steel and a complete shutdown of operations during lock-down, and some parts of its business will continue to remain closed until demand picks up. The company announced last month that large scale retrenchments will be taking place as a result of cost cutting strategies. ArcelorMittal South Africa CEO, Kobus Verster joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Outlook for small-caps amid COVID-19 crisis
The COVID-19 storm has ravaged big corporations across the world and here in South Africa is no different, but is this trend seen across the board with the small caps sector as well? Anthony Clark, Independent Analyst at Small Talk Daily Research joins CNBC Africa for more.
Financial
Shell writes down Nigerian licence at heart of Italian bribery trial
Reuters -
LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday its second-quarter writedowns include the OPL 245 licence for an offshore oilfield in...
