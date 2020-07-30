National carrier RwandAir will be resuming commercial passenger flights on the first of August as the Kigali International Airport opens its doors to travellers once again.
Steinhoff
Steinhoff’s first-half loss more than doubles to $1.7 bln
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings, battling to recover from a massive accounting fraud, saw its first-half loss more...
RwandAir CEO on what the resumption of commercial flights means
Opinion
OPINION: Inside Zimbabwe’s $3.5 bn deal for farmers- Ben Freeth
Assuming these legal aspects are able to be sorted out, what about the amount being agreed? Under international law it is unquestionably a very poor deal. Heinrich Von Pezold did a full claim under international law due to a bilateral investment treaty and was awarded a sum of close to 200 million US dollars. Admittedly he was a large Investor, but if the same criteria of international law were used for the rest of the farmers, the bill would be at least 5 times the current amount - and probably considerably more.
Coronavirus
OPINION: World experts gather for African ‘fireside chats’ to tackle humanity’s challenges
All webinars are moderated in consultation with dedicated ADI staff members who manage the G-CoP platform and help to produce relevant knowledge products that respond to the unprecedented impact of the pandemic on global, regional and national health systems and economies. Our objective is to build more resilient African economies in the post COVID-19 world.
