BanKable Insights EP1: StanChart’s Mathieu Mandeng on how Mauritius is navigating COVID-19 headwinds

Mauritius is headed for its first recession in 15 years, testimony to the severity of the damage Africa is suffering because of coronavirus. As part of our coverage examining how Africa is weathering the COVID-19 storm, over the next few months we will turn the spotlight on Africa’s financial services. For our first conversation, Mathieu Mandeng, CEO of Standard Chartered Mauritius joins CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa from the island….