Mauritius is headed for its first recession in 15 years, testimony to the severity of the damage Africa is suffering because of coronavirus. As part of our coverage examining how Africa is weathering the COVID-19 storm, over the next few months we will turn the spotlight on Africa’s financial services. For our first conversation, Mathieu Mandeng, CEO of Standard Chartered Mauritius joins CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa from the island….
BanKable Insights EP1: StanChart’s Mathieu Mandeng on how Mauritius is navigating COVID-19 headwinds
| Updated:
Partner Content
Brandcom
Coronavirus
South Africa economy could contract 8.2% if second COVID-19 wave hits, OECD says
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s economy could contract 8.2% this year and grow just 0.6% in 2021, if it is hit by...
Videos
News
Zimbabwe businesses closed, streets deserted on day of protests
Reuters -
Critics say Mnangagwa is exploiting a COVID-19 lockdown to stifle dissent. Mnangagwa imposed an overnight curfew and restricted free movement last week to curb coronavirus infections.
Videos
V&A Waterfront, Treasury’s Jobs Fund launch R63mn local food community incubator
Cape Town’s iconic tourist destination, the V&A Waterfront has announced a R63 million investment partnership with the National Treasury’s Job Fund to start a local food community incubator on the Cape Town Cruise Terminal area. Joining CNBC Africa for more is David Green, CEO of V&A Waterfront.
