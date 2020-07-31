#BusinessTomorrow: Will wining and dining survive the COVID-19 lock-downs?

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Days of wine and restaurants – are they gone? How many Benguela Coverestaurants and vineyards will survive the lock-downs to bring back the era of wining and dining. Already many famous restaurants have closed their doors forever. The celebrated winegrowers of South Africa have also taken a kick in the guts from this pandemic in the shape of declining exports to Europe and the United States….


Partner Content

Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

News

Zimbabwe businesses closed, streets deserted on day of protests

Reuters -
Critics say Mnangagwa is exploiting a COVID-19 lockdown to stifle dissent. Mnangagwa imposed an overnight curfew and restricted free movement last week to curb coronavirus infections.
Read more
Mining

Glencore ups expectations for trading, cuts coal guidance

Reuters -
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss-based Glencore said a stellar performance in trading would see it hit the top end of guidance for the...
Read more
Economy

South Africa’s central bank plans more reverse bond repurchases

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank will extend its tool kit to manage market liquidity by adding short-term, bilateral reverse repurchases...
Read more
Videos

#BusinessTomorrow: Will wining and dining survive the COVID-19 lock-downs?

CNBC Africa -
Days of wine and restaurants – are they gone? How many Benguela Coverestaurants and vineyards will survive the lock-downs to bring back the era of wining and dining. Already many famous restaurants have closed their doors forever. The celebrated winegrowers of South Africa have also taken a kick in the guts from this pandemic in the shape of declining exports to Europe and the United States....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved