BusinessTomorrow: Will wining and dining survive the COVID-19 lock-downs?

Days of wine and restaurants – are they gone? How many Benguela Coverestaurants and vineyards will survive the lock-downs to bring back the era of wining and dining. Already many famous restaurants have closed their doors forever. The celebrated winegrowers of South Africa have also taken a kick in the guts from this pandemic in the shape of declining exports to Europe and the United States….
Partner Content
Brandcom
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Trending Now
News
Zimbabwe businesses closed, streets deserted on day of protests
Critics say Mnangagwa is exploiting a COVID-19 lockdown to stifle dissent. Mnangagwa imposed an overnight curfew and restricted free movement last week to curb coronavirus infections.
Mining
Glencore ups expectations for trading, cuts coal guidance
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss-based Glencore said a stellar performance in trading would see it hit the top end of guidance for the...
Economy
South Africa’s central bank plans more reverse bond repurchases
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank will extend its tool kit to manage market liquidity by adding short-term, bilateral reverse repurchases...
Videos
#BusinessTomorrow: Will wining and dining survive the COVID-19 lock-downs?
Days of wine and restaurants – are they gone? How many Benguela Coverestaurants and vineyards will survive the lock-downs to bring back the era of wining and dining. Already many famous restaurants have closed their doors forever. The celebrated winegrowers of South Africa have also taken a kick in the guts from this pandemic in the shape of declining exports to Europe and the United States....
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -